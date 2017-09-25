Man dies following car crash in Lucan

A 32-year-old man has died following a crash in Lucan Co. Dublin this afternoon.

The man was seriously injured when his car hit a stone wall before Junction 4A on the N4 Lucan Rd inbound shortly before 1pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was removed to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown for a post-mortem.

The Garda forensic team has examined the area, and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-666 7300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.