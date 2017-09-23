Man dies after walking to nearby housing estate after car crash

An investigation is underway after a man died following a crash in Dublin last night.

The man made his way to a nearby housing estate after the incident before being arrested by gardaí.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital after he became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a silver Volvo S40 crashed into a steel barrier at 9pm at Limekiln Avenue, Greenhills, Walkinstown, Dublin 12.

A man, aged in his 30s and believed to be the driver of this car, made his way to Templemanor Close knocked on the door of a number of houses and forced his way into two houses on Templemanor Drive.

According to a Garda statement, after officers arrived at the scene "the man became aggressive [and] Gardaí were required to arrest and restrain him".

As he was being removed from the house by gardaí he became unresponsive and medical assistance was called.

A post mortem examination will be carried out this morning by the State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy.

The matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

The crash scene and the house where the man was arrested have been sealed off for a technical examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the initial crash on Limekiln Ave or who may have been in the Templemanor area between 9pm and 10pm on 22nd September to contact them at Crimlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200.