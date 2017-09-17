Man dies after van collides with tree in Co. Roscommon

A man in his 20s has died in a road accident in Co. Roscommon this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the collision in Ballaghaderreen which happened at around 8am this morning.

The single-vehicle collision took on the R293 Ballaghaderreen to Gurteen Road when the van is believed to have collided with a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to Roscommon University Hospital.

Nobody else was involved in the accident.

Diversions have been put in place on the R293 while a forensic examination takes place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094-9621630, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.