Man dies after stabbing in Tallaght

A man has died following a stabbing incident in Tallaght, Dublin this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident at a house on Deerpark Avenue and arrived at the scene at around 4.40am, there they found an unresponsive male (aged 32) with suspected stab wounds.

His body remains at the scene and the office of he State Pathologist has been contacted.

The area has been sealed off and a full technical examination will be carried out over the weekend.

No arrests have been made at this time, investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí wish to appeal to witnesses who may have been in the Deerpark Avenue or may have heard a disturbance between 4am and 5.30am this morning to contact them at Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.