Man dies after single car collision in Roscommon this afternoon

A man in his early 40s has died following a single vehicle crash in South Roscommon.

The collision occurred shortly before 3:30pm, on the M6 Athlone between Monksland and Ballinasloe east.

The driver of the car was removed to Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe where he was pronounced dead.

The female passenger was also removed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for investigation but has since reopened.