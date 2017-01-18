Man dies after shooting at hospital church in Limerick

Back to Ireland Home

By Jimmy Woulfe, Mid west Correspondent

A man has died from a reportedly self-inflicted gunshot at a hospital church in Limerick.

The man, in his 70s, had gone to attend a clinic at University Hospital Limerick.

On leaving the main hospital building, he went to the hospital’s church, at the entrance to UHL, where his body was discovered around 3pm.

A handgun was found near the man’s body and he died from a single bullet wound to the chest.

Gardaí were alerted and sealed off the area pending a full forensic investigation of the scene.

A doctor in the hospital rushed to the scene immediately, as the alarm was raised, but pronounced the man dead.

The man, it is understood, had been receiving treatment for a serious illness and had been attending the hospital as an outpatient.

It is believed the man, who had strong Republican links, lived in the Castleconnell area of Co Limerick.

More in this section

Most Read in Ireland