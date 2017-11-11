Man dies after getting into difficulty while kayaking

A man has died after getting into difficulty while kayaking in Tipperary earlier today.

Gardaí attended the scene of an incident on the River Suir, at Garnavilla, Cahir, at around 11.30am.

The man in his 50s was recovered from the water by local river rescue and treated at the scene but died a short time later.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination.