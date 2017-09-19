Man dies after farm accident in Wexford; elderly man airlifted to hospital

A 33-year-old man has died following a farm accident in Co Wexford.

The man is believed to have died in a molasses tank around 12.30pm today.

He was pronounced dead at the scene are emergency services are still at the scene at the farm in Foulksmills.

His body has been removed to University Hospital in Waterford for a post mortem examination.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified.

Meanwhile, a man believed to be in his 80s has been airlifted to hospital after an accident at his house near Ballycullane in Wexford.

It is understood the man is in a critical condition.