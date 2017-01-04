Man dies after being struck by lorry in Dublin
04/01/2017 - 21:02:38Back to Ireland Home
A man has died after he was knocked down by a lorry in Dublin this evening.
The man in his late 20s was struck by an articulated lorry on the M50 Northbound close to junction 4 Ballymun at around 5.30pm this evening.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was taken to Blanchardstown hospital where a postmortem is due to take place.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the crash to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station.
The M50 Northbound remains closed at junction 4 Ballymun for a technical examination to be carried out.
Join the conversation - comment here