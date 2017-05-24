Man dies after being stabbed in Limerick city centre

A man has died after an assault in Limerick city centre.

The incident occurred on Roches Row, between Thomas Street and Roches Street, at around 2pm today.

The man, in his 50s, was stabbed.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick and pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the investigation and has been detained at Roxoboro Road Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.