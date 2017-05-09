Man dies after assault outside Dublin nightclub

A 34-year-old man who was seriously injured during an assault outside a Dublin night club has died in hospital.

The incident took place outside a club in the Airside Retail Park in Swords in the early hours of Sunday.

The man's body will be removed to the City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 30s in connection with the assault.

He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Swords Garda Station.

Gardaí have renewed their call for witnesses who saw an altercation between two men outside the night club between 3-3.30am on Sunday morning.