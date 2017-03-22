Man died after MMA style fight at Christmas party

A man ejected from a Christmas party for violent 'MMA style' wrestling died shortly after, an inquest heard, writes Louise Roseingrave.

Grzegorz Miarkowski (59) was celebrating with a Polish couple at their apartment at Esker Pines in Lucan when a row erupted.

They trio were eating Christmas dinner and began drinking around 8pm on December 24 2015 Dublin Coroner's Court heard.

Later, following the arrival of another man who lived with the couple Mr Miarkoski's behaviour changed and a fight ensued.

"I invited him because I knew he was alone. We'd met four years previously, he was writing a book and needed someone to illustrate it," Marcin Wojcik said.

When the row erupted it quickly became violent, he said.

"They started fighting and there was a lot of blood. They were both mad like animals. It was like MMA fighting in my kitchen" Mr Wojcik said.

He ejected Mr Miarkowski from the flat and upon leaving, Mr Miarkowski banged on neighbour's doors telling them to call Gardai.

Garda Ciaran Davis of Lucan garda station arrived at 4.43am. He said Mr Miarkowski was intoxicated but coherent.

He had no money or means to get home and Gardai were driving him home to a hostel in Dublin 8 when he began to feel ill.

"He was in the car about two minutes before he began complaining of chest pains. He asked to go to hospital," Garda Davis said.

Mr Miarkoski was pronounced dead later that morning at Connolly hospital.

The cause of death was acute cardio arrhythmia due to heart disease with acute alchol intoxication and minor traumatic injuries as contributory factors. Mr Miarkowski had a blood alcohol level of 144 milligrams per cent. Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan said the injuries sustained in the fight may have precipitated his death. Gardai investigated and a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and no prosecution was directed.

The jury returned a narrative verdict setting out the circumstances of the man's death.