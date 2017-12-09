Man dead, two others injured in Co Meath house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Co Meath, gardaí have confirmed.

The fire at a house on Archdeaconry Glebe, Kells was reported to emergency services at around 8.15am this morning.

Two men aged in their 40s and woman in her early 40s were taken to Our Lady's Hospital, Navan from the scene.

One of the men, also aged in his early 40s, was subsequently pronounced dead.

The other two people remain in hospital and are understood not to be seriously injured.

The house is sealed off and a technical examination will be carried this morning and enquiries are ongoing.