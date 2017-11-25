Man dead following fatal road collision in Galway

A man has died in a fatal road collision in Co Galway.

Gardaí are investigating the single car crash which happened earlier today.

A man in his 50s, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision happened at 1.30pm in Carrick East, Cornamona, Co Galway.

His body was taken to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination will take place.

The road at the scene remains closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda forensic collision investigators and is expected to remain closed until tomorrow morning.