Man 'critical' in hospital after 'serious assault' in Cork city

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an assault outside a pub in Cork city.

Gardaí have said the "serious assault" took place outside a licensed premises on the Old Youghal Road at around 10pm on Saturday night.

A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as "critical".

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone who can help or who was around the Old Youghal Road between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, June 10 to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.