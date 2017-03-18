Man critical following St Patrick’s Day assault in Longford

Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Longford Town yesterday evening, shortly after 8.30pm.

A man in his mid 30s suffered apparent stab wounds when he was assaulted by a number of youths.

He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar in a critical condition.

An 18-year-old man and two male juveniles were arrested in connection with this investigation a short time later.

They are all currently detained at Longford Garda Station and the scene has been preserved for technical examination. Investigations are on-going.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone one with information is asked to contact them at Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.