Man critical after being rescued from river in Clare

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was rescued from a river in Co Clare this morning.

The alarm was raised at around 11.25am when emergency services were alerted to a person in the River Fergus near the old mill in Ennis.

Ambulance paramedics and gardaí responded to the area while Ennis Fire Service and the Irish Coast Guard were also alerted.

The River Fergus is currently high and flowing quickly following heavy rain in recent weeks.

Three units of Ennis Fire Service, including specially trained swift-water rescue technicians (SRT), responded to the incident.

A member of the fire service entered the river near Ennis Courthouse and managed to grab hold of the casualty.

The man is understood to have travelled a kilometre downriver from where he was reported to have fallen into the water.

The firefighter carried the casualty to the riverbank at the rear of a local school where a colleague was waiting to help them from the water.

Fire crews quickly commenced CPR on the man while they waited for ambulance paramedics to arrive.

Efforts to resuscitate the man continued for a time on the riverbank before he was rushed to University Hospital Limerick in a critical condition.