Man continues to be questioned in connection with murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy

A man is still being question by Limerick gardaí in connection with the murder of Martin Clancy.

Mr Clancy, 45-years-old and originally from Moyross, was found stabbed to death at his flat on Little O'Curry Street in the city on Sunday.

The suspect in his mid-20s was arrested last night in Cork city and is being held at Roxboro Road Garda Station.

Investigators are utilising the services of an expert forensic scientist, in the hopes of finding DNA belonging to Mr Clancy’s killer.

The DNA expert, who is attached to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) — an associated office of the Department of Justice and Equality — arrived at Mr Clancy’s flat yesterday.