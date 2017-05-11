Man collects €6.1m won after buying Lotto ticket on trip to town with second jackpot win in seven months

A man who won a share of last Saturday's €12.3m Lotto jackpot has collected his €6.1m winnings from the National Lottery Headquarters.

He revealed that he bought the winning ticket on a trip to the Donegal coastline to make the most of last weekend’s scorching weather.

He only bought his winning Quick Pick ticket at Mickey Joe's Country Store in Carrigart after he overheard people in the shop talking about the big jackpot.

Earlier this week, a family syndicate of six from Westmeath claimed the other half of the Jackpot.

The winner, who does not want to go public, said: "The weather was absolutely beautiful last weekend so I made the trip to Carrigart in Donegal to make the most of the good weather at the nearby beaches.

"I was in the local shop and there was a big queue of people buying their Lotto tickets. There was a lot of chat about how high the Lotto jackpot was so I decided to buy myself a Quick-Pick.

"I still can’t believe that my numbers came up. It is a lot of money for any person to win so I will have to take some time out before I make any plans for my future," he said.

This is the second Lotto jackpot win for the small Donegal town of Carrigart in the last seven months.

Last October, a man visiting the town for a wedding won €2.2m after he also shared a Lotto jackpot of more than €4.5m.