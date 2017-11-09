Man charged with stealing three firearms and dangerous driving appears in court

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with stealing three firearms and dangerous driving after a garda chase in Co Kildare.

A shot was fired during the incident in Monasterevin.

Gardaí spotted a black Audi speeding through Monastervin in Co Kildare at around 9.30pm on Monday.

They followed the car which stopped at Larch Hill, the front male passenger got out, produced what appeared to be a shotgun and fired a shot.

Nobody was injured and about an hour later – gardaí arrested three men in Newbridge.

This afternoon, 20-year-old Shane O’Donoghue with an address at Old Knockmay Road in Portlaoise appeared before Portlaoise District Court.

He was charged with dangerous driving in Monasterevin and the burglary of an Audi, three firearms and ammunition from an address in New Inn in Co Tipperary.

After one of the charges, the court heard he replied that he "knew nothing about any of the charge sheets" and that he was "innocent".

He was refused bail and was remanded in custody to appear in court again next week.

Another man who was also arrested in relation to the incident in Monasterevin appeared in court this afternoon on a separate charge and was remanded in custody.