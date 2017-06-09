Man charged with stealing €8,000 from elderly father

By David Raleigh, Limerick District Court

A man has appeared in court charged with falsely imprisoning his elderly father and stealing over €8,000 from him.

James O'Connor, with an address at Edward Street, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court, charged with a total of nine offences, including one count of false imprisonment, as well as eight separate counts of theft.

Mr O'Connor, who turns 40 tomorrow, is charged with falsely imprisoning Jimmy O'Connor, (80), at various locations in the State, on dates between May 19 and June 2 this year.

The accused is charged with three counts of theft totalling €7,000, from his father's credit union account, at Sarsfield Credit Union, Glentworth Street, Limerick.

He is also charged with five counts of theft, totalling €1,150, from his father's weekly pension of €230, at Henry Street post office, on dates between May 1st and May 18th this year.

Detective Garda Brian Culbert, Roxboro Road garda station, told the court he arrested the accused at his home at Edward Street, Limerick, at 7.15pm, on June 7 last.

The court heard Mr O'Connor was conveyed to Roxboro Road garda station and charged on June 8.

Detective Garda Culbert said the accused "made no reply to any of the charges".

The garda witness said he would be objecting to bail "under O'Callaghan (Rules), as well as Section 2 of the Bail Act".

Mr O'Connor's solicitor, Darrach McCarthy indicated he would be seeking bail, on behalf of the accused, at a later date.

Following a request by the solicitor, the court ordered that the accused receive any necessary medical attention for an "asthmatic condition" and an "arthritis condition".

The accused was granted free legal aid and remanded in custody.

Judge Marian O'Leary remanded Mr O'Connor to appear before Limerick District Court, for a bail application, on June 13.