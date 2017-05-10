Man charged with sexually assaulting girl found dead in Limerick prison cell

By David Raleigh

Gardaí and the Irish Prison Service are conducting investigations as part of normal protocols following the sudden death of a remand inmate at Limerick Jail.

The man was found dead in his cell last Saturday after having appeared in court, last Friday, and charged with sexually assaulting a girl.

The offence is alleged to have occurred earlier this year at a location in Limerick.

Detectives at Henry Street garda station were preparing a file on the matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions, however the case has now been withdrawn by the State.

Last Saturday prison officers at the jail located at Mulgrave Street, discovered the 31-year old accused, in his cell, and in an unconscious state.

The officers attempted to resuscitate the man, however he was pronounced dead a short time later after paramedics arrived.

The results of a post mortem conducted on the man's body were given to gardaí investigating the death for the office of the Limerick City Coroner.

An inquest will be held at a later date in the city.

A prison source said an internal prison investigation was underway into the circumstances surrounding the man's death as part of normal protocol, following a sudden death in the jail.

Gardaí based at Roxboro Road were also called to the prison as part of normal procedures, however foul play is not suspected.