Man charged with posessing 4kgs of TNT; another charged with IRA membership

A man has been charged with knowingly possessing four kilograms of TNT in central Dublin, while another man has been charged with IRA membership, at a bank-holiday Sunday sitting of the Special Criminal Court.

Mairtin Manning, with an unknown address or date of birth, was charged with knowingly possessing an explosive substance to wit 10 400 gram blocks of TNT and the explosive head of an RGD33 hand grenade at Spring Garden Street, Dublin 3 on June 2, 2017.

Declan McDermott, also with an unknown address or date of birth, was charged with membership of an unlawful organisation, to wit an organisation styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh na hEireann otherwise the IRA within the State on June 2, 2017.

Solicitor Michael Durcan, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the three-judge Special Criminal Court that the DPP had directed both men be tried in respect of the offences at the non-jury court.

Gardaí, Armed Gardaí and members of the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team at the scene where two men were arrested on Spring Garden Street, Dublin, on Friday night. Pic: Collins.

Detective Sergeant Eamon Hoey, of the Special Detective Unit, told the court that he arrested Mr Manning outside Clontarf Garda Station this evening under the Offences Against the State Act and informed him that he was to be brought before the next sitting of the Special Criminal Court to be charged.

Det Sgt Hoey said he explained to Mr Manning the reason for his arrest and the accused made no reply.

Wearing a light blue and dark blue tshirt, Mr Manning initially stood up when the charge was read to him by the registrar of the court but subsequently sat down.

Detective Garda Eoin Clerkin, of the SDU, told the court that he arrested Mr McDermott outside Clontarf Garda Station this evening under the Offences Against the State Act and informed him that he was to be brought before the next sitting of the Special Criminal Court to be charged.

Det Garda Clerkin said he explained to Mr McDermott the reason for his arrest and the accused made no reply.

Wearing a green top and with a beard, Mr McDermott did not stand up when the charge was read to him by the registrar of the court.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding alongside Judge Flann Brennan and Judge Gerard Haughton, remanded Mr Manning and Mr McDermott in custody to appear before the court on June 9 next.

An application in respect of bail is expected to be made on both men's behalf on June 12.

The former Lord Mayor of Dublin Christy Burke was in court seated with the men's family and supporters for the brief hearing.