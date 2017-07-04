Man charged with organising people smuggling at Dublin Airport remanded

An Aer Lingus worker charged with organising people smuggling at Dublin Airport has been further remanded in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence, writes Tom Tuite.

Frederick Cham 61, of Railway Cottages, Hazelhatch, Celbridge, Co. Kildare but originally from Hong Kong, is charged with facilitating the entry of non-nationals into the State on Jan. 9 and Jan. 22 last.

He was arrested as part of an investigation by the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

He had been refused bail in January and appeared again at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday. Judge Victor Blake made an order remanding him in continuing custody to appear again on July 25 next.

At a previous court appearance, Det Gda Lorcan Tighe had told Judge Victor Blake that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that Mr Cham is to face in trial on indictment.

This means his case will go before a Circuit Court judge and jury.

Co-defendant, Peter Kernan, 56, of the Old Rectory Lodge, Celbridge, Co. Kildare had been granted bail in March and is due back in court in September to be served with the book of evidence and returned for trial. The DPP has directed that Mr Kernan will also face trial on indictment.

He is also accused of facilitating the entry of non-nationals into the State on Jan. 9 and Jan. 22 last. However, a further charge has been brought against him alleging that from Jan. 17 until Jan. 23 last at a premises in Celbridge, Co. Kildare, he had proceeds from criminal conduct: €10,000, £790 Stg and US $284, contrary to the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act.

Gardai have seized his passport and his bail terms state he has to reside at his home address and notify gardai of any change, sign on three times a week at Leixlip Garda station, provide gardai with a mobile phone number on which he can be contacted at all times, not apply for a new passport and have no contact directly or indirectly with Mr Cham.