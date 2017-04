A 62-year-old man has been charged with the murder of another man in North Kerry.

Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff appeared before Tralee District Court this morning.

He was charged with the murder of 74-year-old Anthony O'Mahony of Ardoughter at Ballyduff yesterday contrary to common law.

Mr Ferris was remanded in custody to reappear at Tralee District Court next Wednesday.