Man charged with murder of woman in Waterford

Update: 11.46am: A man has been charged with the murder of Samantha Walsh in Waterford.

28-year-old Danny Whelan, of no fixed abode but originally from Thurles in Co Tipperary, was brought before Waterford district court this morning.

He's been remanded in custody until next Monday when he's due before the courts, the Judge has ordered that he receive medical assistance while in custody.

Ms Walsh's remains were found on Friday after emergency services were called to her apartment on Thomas street in the city.

A post mortem has confirmed she suffered an assault.

Samantha's family and friends alerted emergency services when they couldn't make contact with her.