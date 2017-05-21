Man charged with murder of partner Rita Apine

A man has been charged with murdering his partner in Kilkenny last weekend.

Twenty-nine-year-old Rita Apine died as a result of injuries she received in her Freshford home last Sunday.

Originally from Latvia, Rita Apine lived at St Teresa's Terrace in Kilkenny city for some time before moving with her young daughter to rented accommodation in Freshford late last year.

She was found with serious head injuries at the bottom of her stairs at about midday last Sunday.

Ms Apine died later in St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny.

Thirty-one-year-old Renars Veigulis, who is originally from Latvia but was living at 2 Bridge Street in Freshford, is charged with murdering his partner.

Mr Veigulis was brought by an unmarked garda car to the courthouse in Kilkenny city at 10.50am today for a special sitting of the district court, accompanied by a number of gardaí.

During the hearing, Detective Sergeant Sean O'Meara told the court that he formally arrested the accused at 8.32pm last night and charged him. After caution, Renars Veigulis replied "no".

Tony Collier, solicitor for the accused said that, given the nature of the charge, there would be no application for bail. Judge Colin Daly granted legal aid.

A memorial service in Ms Apine's honour has been taking place this afternoon at Loughboy in Kilkenny.