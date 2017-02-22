Man charged with manslaughter of Conan Anderson in Belfast

A man has been remanded on bail after appearing in court charged with the manslaughter of a football coach who died two weeks after sustaining a head injury on a night out.

Conan Anderson, 22, from the Short Strand in east Belfast, died in hospital at the weekend.

Detectives have established that the fatal incident occurred in the early hours of Monday February 6 in the Arthur Lane area of Belfast.

Mr Anderson made it home but his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to hospital later that day.

Conan Anderson.

Lawrence Dowie, 27, appeared before a district judge in Belfast on Wednesday accused of his killing.

During a brief remand hearing, Judge Fiona Bagnall was told a threat has been issued to the accused in the wake of the incident.

A defence lawyer, who stressed the threat had not originated from anyone associated with Mr Anderson, asked the judge to impose a reporting restriction on Dowie's address and prohibit the publication of images that might identify him.

The judge agreed after a police officer confirmed the threat was real and imminent.

"We believe the threat to be credible," said the officer.

Earlier, the officer told the court he could connect the accused to the charge.

Dowie, dressed in white shirt and blue tie, did not speak as he stood in the dock watching proceedings.

Judge Bagnall granted bail with a number of conditions, including a ban on consuming alcohol and entering licensed premises. Dowie is also prevented from contacting witnesses, either directly or indirectly, or returning to the crime scene.

He is due to appear before the judge again in eight weeks.