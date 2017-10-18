Man charged with manslaughter following Fermanagh crash

Detectives investigating a fatal road crash have charged a man with manslaughter.

The 27-year-old is due in court today accused of killing Natasha Carruthers in Co Fermanagh on October 7.

Ms Carruthers, a 23-year-old mother-of-one, was the front seat passenger of a car that crashed between Lisnaskea and Derrylin.

Two other occupants of the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

The accused is charged with manslaughter, two counts of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury, perverting the course of justice, possession of an offensive weapon and a drugs offence.

A 20-year-old man questioned and released on bail has now been released without condition.

A 40-year-old man questioned and released on bail will now be reported to prosecutors.