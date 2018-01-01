Man charged with Kilrush assault told Gardaí: 'No one puts their hands on my father,' court hears

A 23-year-old man from Co. Clare has appeared before a special sitting of Ennis District Court, charged in connection with the assault of another man.

Mitchell Walsh of 20 St. Patrick's Terrace, Kilrush, is facing four offences arising out of the incident which occurred at Henry Street in Kilrush early on Saturday evening.

At this morning's brief court sitting, Garda Noel Barry told the court that Mitchell Walsh replied: "No one puts their hands on my father," when he was told details of the charges he is facing.

At around 5:30pm a man received non-life threatening injuries during an alleged altercation on Henry Street in Kilrush, and the court heard that Mitchell Walsh was arrested a short time later at nearby Burton Street.

He is facing four charges - two of criminal damage, one relating to the possession of a weapon and another of assault causing harm.

The scene of the alleged incident in Kilrush on Saturday.

There was no application for bail at today's hearing, but Mr Walsh was granted free legal aid by Judge Marie Keane and was remanded in custody to appear before the court again via videolink on Wednesday.