Man charged with Gareth Hutch's murder

A man has been extradited from the UK and charged with the murder of Gareth Hutch in Dublin's north inner city.

Gareth Hutch's death came during a series of killings between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.

In May 2016, he was getting into his car at the Avondale Flat Complex in Dublin when he was shot dead. The 35-year-old father-of-one was a nephew of Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch.

Today a 31-year-old man was extradited from the UK and brought before the Dublin District Court under armed escort charged with his murder.

The court heard Jonathon Keogh from Dublin's north inner city was arrested of foot of a European arrest warrant at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonell this afternoon.

A garda told the Judge he was brought to Clondalkin garda station where he was charged with Gareth Hutch's murder and made no reply after he was cautioned. Judge O’Neill remanded the accused in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on August 30 next.

No plea has been indicated.

Jonathon Keogh is the third person to be charged with the murder.

His sister, 39-year-old Regina Keogh of Kings Inn Street in Dublin was charged in June.

Another man, 30-year-old Thomas Fox of Rutland Court, has been sent forward for trial.