Man charged with Dublin sexual assault

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a sexual assault in Dublin.

The 22-year-old was brought before Dublin District Court in connection with an alleged assault on an 18-year-old woman in Blanchardstown on December 18 last.

He was released on bail to appear before Blanchardstown District Court next month.

A number of conditions were set for bail, including a curfew and that the man has no contact with the injured party.