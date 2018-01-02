Man charged with brother's murder said 'Sorry, I didn’t mean it', court hears

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of his brother in Pallaskenry in Co Limerick at the weekend.

Thirty-five-year-old Willie Lynch was found dead at his home on Saturday evening.

His brother Gerard Lynch appeared before a sitting of Newcastlewest District Court today.

Gardaí gave evidence that when the murder charge was put to him, the accused replied "Sorry, I didn't mean it."

He has been remanded to appear again in Limerick District Court next Tuesday.