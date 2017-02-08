Man charged in relation to €500,000 Dublin heroin seizure

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of €500,000 worth of heroin in Dublin.

The drugs were seized on Monday evening during a planned Garda search of a house on Saul Road in Crumlin.

Twenty-seven-year-old Paul Byrne, who lives at that address, is charged with the unlawful possession of heroin for sale or supply.

He was remanded in custody today with consent to bail and is due back in court next week.