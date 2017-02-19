Man charged in connection with robbery at Dublin convenience store

Gardaí have charged a 57-year-old man in connection with yesterday's robbery at a store in the Irishtown area of Dublin yesterday evening.

He is due to appear before Dublin District Court 3, Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

A man entered a convenience shop on Thorncastle Street, Ringsend, Dublin yesterday evening, at around 5.40pm.

He was believed to be carrying a firearm.

He threatened staff and took an amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

Gardaí who were on mobile patrol in the area arrested a man close to the scene a short time later.

A firearm and cash were seized. The firearm will be sent to the Forensic Laboratory for ballistic examination.

The arrested man was detained at Irishtown Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 as amended. He remains in Garda custody.