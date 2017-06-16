Man charged in connection with pipe bomb found under prison officer's car in Dublin

By Tom Tuite

A 31-year-old man been remanded in custody after he was charged over a pipe-bomb which was found under a prison officer’s car in Dublin.

An army bomb disposal unit was called out to remove a suspicious device found under a vehicle at St Aidan’s Park in Marino on Sunday morning. Gardai arrested a man on Wednesday afternoon and detained him under Section 30 of Offences Against the State Act at Clontarf Garda Station.

Mark O’Shea, who is of no fixed abode but originally from Cork, made no application for bail when he appeared before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Friday.

He is charged with unlawful possession of explosives at St Aidan’s Park.

Dressed in a blue hooded top and brown chords, he remained silent during the brief hearing and has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Garda Sergeant Liam Donoghue told Judge Halpin that Mr O’Shea “make no reply” when charged.

The offence is contrary to the Explosive Act as amended by the Offences Against the State Act.

There was an application for a remand in custody, the judge noted.

Defence counsel Henry Kelly told the court that there was no application for bail at this stage however, there may be at a later point. Gda Sgt Donoghue confirmed that there would be an objection to bail.

Judge Halpin heard that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were not available. He remanded Mr O’Shea in custody to appear again at the same court next Thursday. Legal aid was granted.