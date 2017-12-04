Man charged in connection with multi-million euro cannabis haul

A 48-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with a multi-million euro cannabis seizure in Lucan, Co Dublin.

Approximately €4m worth of the drug was found when gardaí stopped a truck travelling inbound on the N4 on Friday afternoon.

James Manning of Belcare Avenue in Ballymum appeared before Blanchardstown District Court this morning, where he was charged with the possession of cannabis for sale or supply.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again on Thursday.