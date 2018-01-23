Man charged in connection with Monaghan assault due in court today

A man is due in court this morning, charged in connection with an assault in County Monaghan.

It is after a 35-year-old man was found on Main Street, Carrickmacross with a serious head injury on Saturday night.

The victim remains in a critical condition in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Yesterday evening, Gardaí charged a 34-year-old man they had been questioning in connection with the investigation.

He is due before Virginia District Court in Cavan later.

- Digital Desk