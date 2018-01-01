Man charged in connection with Limerick murder

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Co Limerick.

Willie Lynch, 35, was killed in a house in the village of Pallaskenry on Saturday.

A 29-year-old arrested in the wake of the fatal incident has now been charged.

The accused is due before Newcastle West District Court on Tuesday morning.

Friends of Mr Lynch, a keen sports fan, have raised more than 9,000 euro (£7,995) for his funeral through an online donation page.

