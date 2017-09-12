Man charged in connection with animal shootings is remanded in custody

A man has been charged in connection with the killing of two dogs and six horses in Cork at the weekend.

The man, 32-year-old Tom O'Connor from Ballyduane East, Newmarket, appeared before Mallow District court this morning charged with having a bolt action rifle with intent to cause criminal damage to a foal, at a farm at Barnacurra, Newmarket, in Cork.

Two dogs and six horses were shot at two farms in the Newmarket area of North Cork on Sunday morning.

Inspector Tony Sullivan told Judge Brian Sheridan that the matter was to be tried before a judge and jury at circuit court level and gardaí were seeking to remand Mr O'Connor in custody.

Judge Sheridan granted that application and ordered that Mr O'Connor be psychiatrically assessed.

He remanded Mr O'Connor in custody to appear again at Mallow District Court on September 19.