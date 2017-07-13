Man charged for shooting in Limerick city

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Limerick on Tuesday afternoon.

A man in his 30s was injured in the incident on the south side of the city and taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The man shot, named locally as Terry Casey, suffered gunshot wounds to his body at the halting site at Clonglong on the south of the city at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The suspect who was arrested is due in court this afternoon.

It is believed the firearm used in the incident was a shotgun.

Today a second man, in his mid 20s was arrested in connection with the investigation and is being held at Henry St garda station.

The victim is a member of a family well-known to gardaí, residing at Clonglong halting site, close to the Southill housing estate.