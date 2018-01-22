Man charged following assault in Monaghan which has left man in critical condition

A man has been charged this evening by Gardai investigating a serious assault in county Monaghan.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital following the incident on Saturday night in Carrickmacross.

At around half eleven on Saturday night a 35 year old man was found on Main Street, Carrickmacross with a serious head injury.

He was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where his condition is described as critical.

Yesterday Gardai arrested a 34 year old man in connection with their investigation.

This evening Gardai have charged the man as part of their probe into the incident, and he’s due before Virginia District Court in Cavan tomorrow morning

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.