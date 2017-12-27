Man charged after Cork father-of-two dies in Australia

An Irish man has died after an alleged fight with a fisherman in Australia.

The victim has been named locally as Charles John McCarthy, who is a father-of-two from Cork, who had been living in Perth, Western Australia for a number of years.

Mr McCarthy, originally from Aghada in east Cork, was walking with his wife Nicole and a friend on Riverside Road in East Freemantle, Perth, in the early hours of Saturday, December 23, when they stopped to speak to two anglers.

A row broke out with one of them during which Mr McCarthy fell to the ground after being allegedly struck on the head with an object.

It is unclear what prompted the altercation but it is understood he was attacked with a screwdriver.

He was taken to Royal Perth Hospital in a critical condition after his wife raised the alarm, but he later died.

Charlie McCarthy pictured with his wife and children. Photo via Facebook

Police arrested a 34-year-old man from Freemantle who has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm after appearing in court on Christmas Eve.

Members of Mr McCarthy's family flew over from Ireland over Christmas to be by his side in hospital when he died.

He is survived by his wife Nicole and children Ciara (5) and two-year-old Niall, his parents Charlie and Margaret and his siblings in Cork.

The official Twitter account of Aghada Parish has paid tribute to Mr McCarthy.