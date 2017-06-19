Man brandished imitation firearm during attempted robbery, court hears

A 39-year-old man has admitting brandishing an imitation firearm during an attempted robbery at a shop in Ongar, West Dublin.

The court heard Alan Daly of Whitestown Gardens in Dublin 15 kept watch while a co-accused demanded cash.

Daly had committed the offence in March 2016 to try and clear a large drug debt.

He had been beaten up several times by criminals and abducted after losing drugs.

He will be sentenced later this month.