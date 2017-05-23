Man being questioned following attempted robbery in Dublin
A man is being questioned after staff foiled an attempted robbery in Dublin yesterday.
The raider threatened staff with a hammer and demanded cash at a shop on the Old Swords Road in Santry, but fled empty-handed after a struggle.
He then ran towards a car, assaulting the female driver, before being tackled again by staff and passers-by, who held him until Gardai arrived.
A 29-year-old man was later arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he was detained overnight.
