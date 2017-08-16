Man behind new sugar daddy website in Ireland expects to have 50,000 members by end of year

The man behind a new sugar-daddy website in Ireland has said he expects to have 50,000 members by the end of next year.

RichMeetBeautiful.com is also looking for so-called sugar-babies as part of the escort type phenomenon.

The founder has said it brings together "intelligent and charming young women who date in exchange for pampering gifts and travel."

Earlier this year rival site SeekingArrangement.com claimed 10,000 Irish students were using its services to help pay off their college debt.