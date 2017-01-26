Man 'beat the lard' out of three strangers

A man who walked around Cork City “beating the lard” out of people and who shown no remorse has been labelled “disgraceful” by a judge, writes Liam Heylin.

Judge Olann Kelleher spoke yesterday at the sentencing hearing of Dillon Murphy, aged 20, of 30 Brookeville estate, Glanmire, Co Cork. Murphy pleaded guilty to three charges of assault causing harm.

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said, on behalf of Murphy: “These are quite peculiar incidents.”

Judge Kelleher said: “They are not a bit peculiar, they are disgraceful, going around asking for a cigarette and then ‘bang’. Who does this man think he is?”

Mr Cuddigan said they were peculiar because they occurred as a cluster in a short period of time, in 2015, when the accused came under the adverse influence of a group of males with whom he no longer associated.

The solicitor said the accused had not come to the attention of gardaí since.

“He has expressed deep remorse. You may regard it as crocodile tears, but I would ask you to accept it as genuine,” Mr Cuddigan said.

Judge Kelleher referred to a probation report prepared one month ago, in which it was stated that Murphy had not offered any apology and had not shown any remorse to any of the victims.

“This is the centre of Cork City and he is going around beating the lard out of people. It is a very serious matter,” the judge said.

Murphy said he tried to apologise, but he was told not to go near the victims. Regarding drink, he said: “I don’t drink anymore.”

The judge said: “You haven’t got any remorse. You are all lies.”

Murphy said: “I am not lying.”

Judge Kelleher said: “I don’t believe you.” The judge put sentencing back for a fortnight.

Inspector John Deasy said that on October 18, 2015, the first injured party was on a night out and went for some food. He was approached by the defendant and another man, who asked for a cigarette. He refused and they struck him in the face.

The next incident occurred outside the King Pizza outlet, in Riverstown, on November 6, 2015. The injured party was smoking a cigarette outside the premises, while his friends were inside buying food. The young man was approached by Dillon Murphy and Murphy’s friends and was asked for a cigarette.

What followed was a violent incident, involving a number of parties, during which Murphy carried out an assault causing harm. The injured party sustained two black eyes and a split lip.

On December 17, 2015, there was another violent incident, at Lagan Grove, in Mayfield.

One of the young men with Murphy was rowing with a woman who was driving past, and the young man threw a stone at her car and caught her by the hair and punched her face.

Dillon Murphy later became involved, when he assaulted a man who was with the female motorist and who had come to her defence.

Mr Cuddigan said the 20-year-old accepted responsibility for his actions.

