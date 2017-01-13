Man arrested on suspicion of money laundering after €120k seized

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man on suspicion of money laundering, after €120,000 worth of cash was seized.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested following a number of intelligence led searches in the Islandbridge and Ballyfermot areas of Dublin yesterday.

The man is being questioned at Kilmainham Garda Station, where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

Officers say investigations are ongoing.