Man arrested in Waterford due in court in connection with ' terrorism'

A man arrested in Waterford after a crackdown on suspected links to terrorism terrorism will appear in Waterford District Court today.

He was taken into custody along with a woman yesterday on the outskirts of the city centre after a rented property was searched.

The woman arrested was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

The 25-year-old man and the woman in her 20s were detained after a search was carried out on their home in the city yesterday.

The woman, from the UK, and the man, from Ireland, are being held on suspicion of facilitating the transfer of money and information in relation to alleged international terrorist activity.

A number of items including mobile phones and computer equipment have been detained.

The pair were arrested under the Criminal Justice Terrorist Offences Act 2005.

Gardaí said the arrests were made as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation into persons involved in suspected terrorism activity.