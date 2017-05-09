Man arrested in relation to Sunday morning assault outside nightclub in Swords, Dublin

A man has been arrested in relation to an assault outside a nightclub in Swords in Dublin.

The attack happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man recieved serious head injuried during the attack.

This morning a man in his early 30s was arrested in connection with the attack, and he's being detained at Swords Garda Station.
