Man arrested in relation to Sunday morning assault outside nightclub in Swords, Dublin
A man has been arrested in relation to an assault outside a nightclub in Swords in Dublin.
The attack happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The man recieved serious head injuried during the attack.
This morning a man in his early 30s was arrested in connection with the attack, and he's being detained at Swords Garda Station.
